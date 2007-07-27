Mr. David Miscavige is a man who elicits great admiration and respect, having accomplished widespread results in bringing effective help to people all over the world, through the use of Scientology technology. In addition to solutions for the problems of life encountered on a regular basis there are solutions for drug rehabilitation, criminal reform and revitalization of entire societies. Mr. Miscavige's recent release of the Basics, fundamental books and lectures 100% as the Founder of Scientology L. Ron Hubbard authored them, is a milestone which has resulted in tremendous gains for individuals who have studied the materials.
For those who speak Italian, this link takes you to a page in Italian about Mr. Miscavige, who he is and what he has accomplished.
