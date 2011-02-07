Finding happiness was a struggle for Byron Yan—until he found Scientology. His profile is one of 200 “Meet a Scientologist” videos available on the Scientology website atwww.Scientology.org.

The grin on Byron Yan's face in his "Meet a Scientologist" video makes it hard to believe he used to feel depressed. But happiness was a struggle—until he found Scientology.

Despite a highly rewarding career as a Shiatsu practitioner—a traditional hands-on therapy that originated in Japan—Yan was not a happy man. He entered the field to help others, but the help he really needed eluded him.

Yan’s first inkling that Scientology could offer a solution was the change he saw in a friend—a colleague who seemed more stable and calm after he enrolled on a course at the Church of Scientology of Johannesburg, South Africa.

“I got the idea I may have found something I could use as well,” Yan says.

He then learned that another fellow South African was training as a Dianetics auditor—a spiritual counselor, from Latin audire, “to hear or listen.” This friend offered him a Dianetics session, and Yan agreed.

“He helped me with the most upsetting incident in my life—the death of a family member,” says the 29-year-old. ”It was really hard to confront, but he got me through it and that session changed my life. Before, I couldn’t think about the incident without enormous grief. Through Dianetics I gained relief.”

The results of this auditing have impacted his entire life.

“Things are much easier,” he says. “I don’t have the baggage and upsets I used to have. Life just flows. Scientology has certainly changed my life.”

