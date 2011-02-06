Taking responsibility for societal ills and effecting change through Church-sponsored programs

“I do not have to tell you what is wrong. You can look around yourself and see a number of conditions, all signs of decay and sources of pain. You know they should not be that way.” —L. Ron Hubbard

The global devastation and human misery wrought by drug abuse, illiteracy and moral decay—to say nothing of natural and man-made disasters—is unmistakable. They threaten to rip the social fabric to shreds and in many parts of the world these societal ills have caused irreparable damage.

What is conspicuously lacking in combating these virtually apocalyptic scenarios are effective solutions. To that end, in the course of his decades of research into the mind and spirit, L. Ron Hubbard developed methods by which to address the crises that threaten our world.

To bring those solutions to bear, Scientologists have sponsored permanent international headquarters to act as “generation plants,” thereby setting in motion broad-scale movements in the name of morality, literacy, drug prevention and rehabilitation.

Further, and to realize the greater humanitarian objective of Scientology, Mr. Miscavige set a strategy that has led the Church into the multimedia age to provide readily available, easily assimilated and rapidly distributable tools to raise awareness, educate and activate millions.

The result: the Church of Scientology revolutionary social betterment and humanitarian programs. They are utterly unique, indisputably cutting-edge and most importantly—effective.

What follows here are brief overviews and accomplishments of the global campaigns of theScientology religion. They are, each one, a tangible demonstration of what can be done when one man, dedicated to achieving the vision the Founder entrusted to him, with the full support of the religious movement he leads, extends the hand of help to others.