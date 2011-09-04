



I was on a bus.





I totally missed the import of the event. Someone was really upset and was talking about it. That was before I had a Blackberry, and the woman in question often exaggerated things so I fobbed it off as "she always overdoes it."





Then I found out what it was and --- shock. Utter shock.





I think the whole country blanked out for a day or so.





I thought the world would change because of it. I have to say I am largely disappointed.





has changed. We have become much more pro-active, much more involved in the community and much more active in outreach to others. A lot of my friends went to My church ( Scientology changed. We have becomemore pro-active, much more involved in the community andmore active in outreach to others. A lot of my friends went to Haiti , for example. And some even went to Japan after the tsunami.





But when I look around in society, I am disappointed that what looked like it would prompt a resurgence in activism and social change stopped dead shortly afterwards.













Where were you on September 11? Do you remember exactly where you heard the news?

Labels: Scientology Volunteer Ministers, September 11