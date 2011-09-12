Implicit in the Scientology worldview is a mandate to employ the truths of Scientology to uplift Mankind. Consequently, as Scientology grows, so too the humanitarian programs Scientologists support. Those programs now include:

The world’s largest nongovernmental anti-drug campaign, reaching tens of millions of at-risk youth each year;

The establishment of drug rehabilitation centers in more than 40 nations;

The world’s largest nongovernmental human rights public information campaign, broadly promoting the 30 Articles of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights;

Global education programs bringing the gift of literacy to tens of millions of students in America, Europe, Asia and Africa;

A Way to Happiness movement spanning 135 nations, uplifting populations and restoring the brotherhood of Man.

The Scientology Volunteer Minister program bringing emergency relief to more than 10 million people at every major disaster site through the last twenty years.

Additionally, through the Citizens Commission on Human Rights Scientologists have further spotlighted and worked to outlaw the enforced drugging of schoolchildren, the psychiatric brutalities of electric shock and lobotomy, and biological warfare experiments.

Finally, the Church was among the original champions of the Freedom of Information Actand other access laws to protect the public interest and end government human rights abuses.

In conclusion, then, the Church of Scientology and Scientologists work in alignment with the Aims of Scientology and the dream of a “civilization without insanity, without criminals and without war, where the able can prosper and honest beings can have rights, and where Man is free to rise to greater heights.”